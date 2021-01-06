Become an Idaho Master Naturalist, new classes starting soon
The Deer Flat Chapter of Idaho Master Naturalists announced in a press release it is recruiting new members for its 2021 classes. Enrollment fees have been cut in half.
Participants learn about Idaho’s natural resources and work with local agencies and organizations to help with projects.
Classes will be held via ZOOM, 1 – 4 p.m. on Fridays from Feb. 5 through May 14, until classes can be held safely at the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center (near Lake Lowell).
This program is for adults who enjoy nature, continued learning, and meeting like-minded folks, but space is limited, so register by Jan. 23 by emailing mndeerflat@gmail.com.