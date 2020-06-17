BOISE — At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 or Tuesday, July 7, join the Idaho Conservation League’s Energy Associate Ben Otto to learn how you can take action and become a "climate hero."
If you’re passionate about combating climate change, growing Idaho’s economy, and protecting our air quality, you can join ICL’s "Climate Hero Workshop Webinar: Planning Our Clean Energy Future to learn more and how you can help protect our climate."
This summer you can help accelerate Idaho’s transition from dirty fossil fuels, like coal and methane gas, to low-cost, reliable clean energy. For the first time ever, Idaho Power, Avista, and Rocky Mountain/PacifiCorp have all roughly come to the same conclusion — the best path to keeping our energy costs affordable and our energy system reliable is leaving coal plants and transitioning to clean energy sources like wind and solar.
Over the next few months, all three of Idaho’s electric utilities will come before the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to unveil their new long term plans. These Integrated Resource Plans, as they’re called, examine the costs, reliability, and risks of the utility company’s energy sources and new resources over a 20-year period.
Ben Otto will speak about Idaho’s electric utilities’ energy plans and what they mean to you, our communities and state, and why it’s so important to write and submit a personal comment to the IPUC.
To learn more and register, go to the website: idahoconservation.org.