BOISE — Camp Rainbow Gold's annual fundraiser, the Share Your Heart Ball, was canceled at the last minute due to the coronavirus. That didn't stop the Idaho nonprofit that serves kids battling cancer and their families; it just got creative.
The fundraiser moved to an online auction taking place now until noon on Monday, June 22. In addition to the regular fare — weekend getaways, event tickets and vino — thanks to a few notable celebrities, you can snag some pretty non-heinous, out-of-the-norm auction items.
The actor Keanu Reeves, of "Bill and Ted" movie fame among others, typically keeps a low profile, but has a sister who has battled Leukemia. Reeves is offering a most excellent item to the highest bidder: a 15-minute, private Zoom call, where Reeves will share a glass of wine, tell stories, answer questions — or even teach a few karate moves.
Recording artist and former Fifth Harmony member, Ally Brooke, is also donating a 15-minute private, mini-concert via Zoom.
Hollywood treasure and voice animator, Rob Paulsen is donating a one-hour, personal experience where he will give the auction winner pointers on how he brings characters to life from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain to Jimmy Neutron. He will include signed swag and a recorded voicemail message as part of the package. According to auction promoters: laughs are guaranteed.
In addition, a top Hollywood film and TV producer is offering up a 30-minute session with his team. This “Hollywood Moon Shot” experience will allow the lucky winner to pitch an idea, a script or get golden advice from some of the most seasoned pros in the biz.
For those who prefer something closer to home, the auction has everything from Treefort, Steelheads and Shakespeare tickets to restaurant gift cards or a new barbecue grill. There are vacations, staycations, bottles of wine, and spa packages.
Money from the fundraiser will go to providing Camp Rainbow Gold programs.
“All this support is a game changer for us,” said Liz Lizberg, executive director for the nonprofit. “We feel like the little engine that could — a small charity in Idaho getting so much love and support to continue to provide our programs to children who have battled cancer.”
Visit camprainbowgold.org to view all the auction lots.