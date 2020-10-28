The Heart and Hands Quilt Show and Bazaar is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, at Nampa First Nazarene Church, 601 16th Ave. South in Nampa.

"We will have quilts to show and many quilts of various sizes for sale," said Ruth DeHaven. There will be table runners, place mats, hot pads, dolls with quilted doll beds and quilts and many other hand crafted items. Homemade cinnamon rolls will also be available to purchase.

"Everything we earn goes to buy supplies to make more quilts," said DeHaven, adding that the money made from the quilt sales goes directly to local charities. "We need to earn as much as we can — so we can give back."