Gina Gregerson remembers a childhood full of fun and adventure. “We had a huge mountain of sand on the property, and I had a enormous rope swing. I had the most awesome childhood with my dad and all of the birds and animals.”

Unfortunately, her mother died when she was 7 years old. But Gina and her father were very close. He took Gina everywhere. She remembers going to countless auctions and junk yards, where Ollie would buy all kinds of things that he might want to fix up, sell or use for whatever. He developed many mining claims around Silver City, Idaho City and Atlanta. He loved going to the mountains in search of precious metals.

