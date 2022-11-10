Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a two-part series. Look for Part II on Nov. 17.
On a sunny fall day along the Boise River, the Barber Pool Conservation Area teems with wildlife. Canada geese fly in formation overhead, honking loudly as they fly upstream toward Diversion Dam. Great blue herons stand in the shallows, hunting for fish. A red-tailed hawk sounds off flying at tree-top level over the large overstory of cottonwood trees adjacent to the river, looking for its next meal.
In the 750-acre Barber Pool Conservation Area, nature and more than 300 species of wildlife are thriving in this open space area where the Boise River flows through an expansive, mostly natural riparian area and open space for 2.5 miles in the east side of Boise. The conservation area was designated as a Boise City Heritage Site, and it’s been selected as one of 12 unique ecosystems in the state of Idaho.
In our 12-part history series for the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands 50-year anniversary, we covered the rich history of the Barber Pool area in the March issue. The location of Barber Pool had a major nexus with the pioneer, railroad, logging and early settlement history of Barber and Boise.
In this article, we’ll learn more about recent efforts to expand the size and scope of the Barber Pool Conservation Area and highlight plans for how the Foundation and its partners will manage this valuable resource today and in the future.
Foundation Board President Brian McDevitt notes that it’s a challenging mission to preserve and enhance the Barber Pool Conservation Area in the midst of rapid growth in the City of Boise and the Harris Ranch master-planned community in East Boise. The City of Boise has grown by more than 25,000 people in the last 10 years. Approximately 5,300 people now live in the Harris Ranch area, a large increase over the last decade.
In addition, with tens of thousands of new residents living in Boise, more people want to float non-traditional sections of the Boise River upstream of the county-owned Barber Park. On hot summer days, about 10,000 people float the Boise River on a typical afternoon, launching at Barber Park. Now some people float through the Barber Pool Conservation Area in kayaks, rafts or Stand Up Paddle Boards (SUPs) to avoid the crowds in the Barber Park-to-Ann Morrison Park section of the river.
“We’re now seeing 20-30 people per day floating through the Barber Pool area, and that’s likely to increase over time,” McDevitt says. “The Foundation understands that the river is public property. We’re not telling where they can and can’t go. But we want to preserve the Barber Pool Conservation Area mainly as a wild and natural place for wildlife.
“We also are working on future plans to improve the habitat in the Barber Pool area in the future.”
The Foundation has a Master Plan in place. It also has cooperative management agreements with Ada County, the Intermountain Bird Observatory, the City of Boise, and the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, “all adjoining landowners who support and are in sync with a shared vision for conserving wildlife habitat in the future.”
Foundation works to expand Barber Pool Conservation Area
In our March story, we detailed the history of the original donation of 411 acres of Barber Pool property on both sides of the Boise River by Boise Cascade Corporation in 1978. The Foundation bought the 20-acre Pullman Brick Company property to add to its holdings. The Foundation conveyed 34 acres of Barber Pool property to Ada County so it could extend the Boise River Greenbelt out to Lucky Peak. Ada County acquired Barber Dam and its hydro plant operations via property tax forfeiture.
In the early 1990s, the Foundation sold 18 acres of land to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation for the construction of its state headquarters building.
Several years later, the Foundation sold 2.56 acres of Barber Pool land to the Idaho Shakespeare Festival and ISF raised $4 million to build its outdoor theater.
“I think we all could see that the Barber Pool property would become a long-term asset for the people of Boise,” says Foundation Board member Larry Leasure. “We didn’t know exactly how when we received the land gift from Boise Cascade. But looking back at it today, the value of that gift is quite phenomenal. Look at all of these wonderful things that have occurred since we received the property. And the value increases every day.”
Foundation and ISF acquire 12 acres of land
In recent years, the Foundation has made major strides to acquire two key properties that increase the size of Barber Pool Conservation Area to about 750 acres on both sides of the Boise River. The first acquisition was 12 acres of land immediately to the north of Barber Dam that had served as the sewage ponds for Golden Dawn Estates, a mobile home community for seniors.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The acquisition was difficult, McDevitt recalls, because the 12-acre property was slated for development with 43 homes planned. The Foundation had to pay a developer $400,000 to cancel a development contract for the land. It also worked out a phased $1.6 million purchase agreement with the property owners, David and Ann Triplett.
It was a difficult negotiation, McDevitt recalls, but the Foundation was glad to clear that hurdle.
In a press release in May 2019, Foundation Board Member Judy Peavey-Derr said, “We are very excited to make this announcement today that we’ve been successful in raising sufficient funds to not only acquire the property but also develop it into a beautiful natural open space parkland for the community.”
Adds McDevitt, “In the end, the Foundation and the Idaho Shakespeare Festival raised funds to buy the property, and we went to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to have them help remove the ponds.”
The 12-acre parcel has been gifted to the Shakespeare Festival, which has committed to restoring the property with natural landscaping and habitat in the future as part of the Barber Pool Conservation Area Master Plan.
Foundation acquires the Gregerson property
Just as Foundation officials took a short breather from the $2 million capital campaign, the 35-acre Gregerson property in the center of Barber Pool bottom lands became available for sale. The property was appraised at $1.6 million at the time.
Because of its strategic location, the Foundation was instantly interested in acquiring the Gregerson property, but that would require another fund-raising campaign. Foundation board members went right to work.
The Foundation, with the help of the Shakespeare Festival, received pledges for matching funds and raised $850,000 in two years. The Foundation also received $750,000 from the Shakespeare Festival for the sale of 10 acres around the amphitheater.
Backstory on Gregerson Family
The late Oliver Gregerson was a colorful fellow who collected a wide assortment of exotic birds and animals in the 50 years he lived on the property. A native of Iowa, Gregerson was a demolitions expert in the U.S. Army, serving in northern France during World War II with the 324th Infantry Regiment. He was injured in battle and received two Bronze stars and a purple heart after receiving an honorable discharge.
“My dad was very mechanically inclined. He was proficient as a welder and fabricator, and he could make or fix just about anything,” says his eldest daughter, Gina, 57, who still lives on the Gregerson property.
As a result of the war, Oliver Gregerson, like many others, experienced negative long-term health effects. “He was not expected to live past the age of 40,” she says. “So he planned his life accordingly to pack in as much fun, work and adventure as he could in the time he had.”
As things turned out, Gregerson lived to the age of 81. He died in October 2006.
Oliver Gregerson initially moved to Idaho after World War II, following his father, Ole’s lead, and moved to Garden City, Gina said. In 1956, Gregerson bought 35 acres of land in the Barber Pool from Boise Cascade Corp. and started a sand and gravel operation, Gina recalls. However, the sand wasn’t pure enough to sell to government agencies, she said. So he turned to other pursuits.
Gregerson married Martha Jean Chrestesen of Weiser in 1964. She worked as a ticket agent for United Airlines at the Boise Airport. The couple had one daughter, Gina. With the travel privileges that came with her job, Ollie and Martha Jean could fly half-price to anywhere they wished. They took two trips per year to places like Scandinavia, Europe, Australia, Japan, South America and Africa.