Barber Pool

Late evening sun casts a golden glow on Barber Pool Conservation Area and the foothills above.

 Photo courtesy IFPL

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a two-part series. Look for Part II on Nov. 17.

On a sunny fall day along the Boise River, the Barber Pool Conservation Area teems with wildlife. Canada geese fly in formation overhead, honking loudly as they fly upstream toward Diversion Dam. Great blue herons stand in the shallows, hunting for fish. A red-tailed hawk sounds off flying at tree-top level over the large overstory of cottonwood trees adjacent to the river, looking for its next meal.

Recommended for you

Load comments