Backcountry skiing has always been a fringe sport. Its allure is virgin untracked powder, solitude and beautiful postcard vistas. There are barriers to backcountry skiing: It is physically hard to “skin” up to the top of a ridge or mountain top. Even with proper training there is always the risk of avalanches.
The new rage is to backcountry ski at a ski resort or backcountry skiing without the backcountry.
More ski resorts are allowing uphill travel or “skinning” up to the top of a ski run.
Tech gear or AT gear make skiing up a mountain easier than ever. AT gear or tech gear is very similar to alpine ski gear. Alpine ski bindings lock down the toe and the heel. AT bindings or tech bindings also lock down the heel and toe but the heel part releases to allow for uphill travel much like skiing on old school cross country skis. Climbing skins are strips that attach to the bottom of a ski. The skins are designed to let the ski slide forward but not backward. (Like petting a cat against the grain only without the scratches.)
Once you “skin” to the top of a mountain, you take off the skins, lock down the heel and ski down.
So what is the draw to skinning up to the top of a mountain at a ski resort? You got me. It’s hard enough for me to ski down the hill let alone schlepping up a hill. I prefer taking the ski lift.
Last year my wife and I were skiing at Snow King ski resort in Jackson, Wyoming. There were almost as many people skinning up the resort hill as there were riding the lift.
Uphill travel at a ski resort is fairly new and it is not without problems.
For the uphill skier, you have the low risk of an avalanche-controlled environment that is patrolled by expert ski patrols. You also have a warm lodge with food, beverages and restrooms.
But the uphill skier can create problems by creating obstacles to downhill skiers.
Most of our area ski resorts have uphill skiing rules and policies. Most local resorts only allow uphill travel outside of normal operating hours. Most require you to sign in and ski only in designated areas — and stay to the extreme edge of the ski trails in order to avoid grooming equipment.
I’m not sure what the draw is to ski backcountry without the backcountry. It is a younger person’s sport for sure. Be sure to check your local ski resort’s policies before setting out.