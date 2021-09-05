We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Art in the Park features more than 200 artists, Sept. 10 — 12, at Julia Davis Park.
BOISE—Boise Art Museum’s Art in the Park, an open-air festival featuring more than 200 artists and their work, will be held next weekend at Julia Davis Park, and organizers are looking for more volunteers to help with the event.
The festival will be held this coming Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event will have a variety of contemporary arts and crafts along with food and drinks and hands-on activities for children.
Volunteers are needed to man booths, help with set-up, assist in the children’s art tent, greet visitors and help with recycling bins. To sign up, visit boiseartmuseum1.volunteerlocal.com.
Masks and social distancing will be encouraged at the festival and the booths and vendors will be spaced out throughout the park. Hand sanitizer will be readily available. All local COVID health guidelines will be followed. There will be no public parking in the park during Art in the Park, other than limited handicap permit parking. Free shuttles to and from Art in the Park are available, and BSU’s Brady Garage and ParkBOI downtown public parking garages are offering special all-day rates on select days. For more information, visit boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park.