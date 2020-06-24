"For better or for worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, till death do us part." Those vows are spoken by starry-eyed teenage couple before God and a hundred of their friends and family and a candlelight ceremony held at the Church of Nazarene in Monrovia, California, on July 1, 1955.
Earl and Ruth met at Pasadena Nazarene College (sister school to NNU) the fall semester of 1954. They have three married sons, Ron (Coni), Meridian, Idaho; Randy (Julie), Monument Colorado; and Rick (Kim), Mesquite, Nevada. They also treasure their six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Ruth was a stay-at-home mom until her boys reached high school. She retired in 1998 after working 13 years at a Santa Cruz Law Firm. Earl served in the city of San Jose, California, fire department for nearly 28 years, retiring in 1993 with the rank of Captain. He was also a broker with a Century-21 Real Estate franchise in Santa Cruz for nearly 40 years, retiring in 2017 when he and Ruth moved to Boise.
They are very much enjoying their "golden years" at the independent living section of the Terraces of Boise retirement community. When asked the secret of the longevity of their marriage, they answer "the 6 Fs" — faith, fidelity, family, friendship, forgiveness and fun. They plan to celebrate this milestone as well as their son Ron and his wife Coni's 40th anniversary next spring on a family reunions cruise with their entire family.