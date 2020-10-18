Stan and Ellie (English) Thomas are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 1, 1970 in Roswell, Idaho. They live on their farm in Adrian Oregon and are now retired. They have four children: Toshia, Kevin (Jennifer), Darren (Leighanne), Thomas and Lori Lysiak. They also have 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren with one on the way. They are celebrating this occasion with their family.
