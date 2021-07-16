It’s been 25 years since Michael Jordan teamed up with the Looney Tunes characters for an intergalactic basketball game that was chronicled in the movie, “Space Jam.” It was an international hit, and perhaps most importantly to Hollywood producers, the kids that loved that movie have now grown up and are starting to have kids of their own.
Which is why Warner Brothers is re-launching the franchise this weekend, swapping Jordan for LeBron James and hoping that lightning will strike twice in the same place. The question is whether the Looney Tunes characters mean as much today as they once did to the tots of yore.
I suspect that the answer is no, which will make it difficult for the sequel to resonate as strongly as the first film.
For what it’s worth, this new movie is an upgrade, quality-wise. The animation is better integrated into the live action footage, the pacing is quicker, and James has a better supporting cast to shoulder some of the film’s burden. Don Cheadle, for example, plays the film’s villain and his performance is infectious because he’s having so much fun leaning into his bad guy character.
Of course, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Tune Squad are on hand to provide moments of mayhem. Kids will absolutely enjoy their slapstick antics. I’m not so sure about the other cameo characters, which are taken from the larger Warner Brothers cinematic universe. That means that we get to see animated characters inserted into classic movie memories like “King Kong,” “Mad Max” and decidedly adult fare like “A Clockwork Orange.”
Parents need not worry, it’s all very PG, but one must wonder if the kids will understand why Pennywise from “It” makes an appearance during the basketball game. The kids won’t understand these movie and character references and I don’t think that they are special enough to truly please the adults.
Nevertheless, the film’s story does provide plenty of fun moments for the entire family. Basically, James and his son are kidnapped and digitized to animated form, so they are forced to play a basketball game in order to gain their freedom. Really, it’s just an excuse to get James and his Tune Squad to face off against a bunch on monsters in a crazy game that leaves the laws of physics behind.
That game takes a long time to play and loses steam just as it should be building to a climax. That’s true for the overall movie as well. Still, there are plenty of fun moments and brightly drawn characters to keep families amused for two hours.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is a mediocre movie that’s been highly polished in the hopes that audiences will forgive its flaws. That tactic works, to some extent, but the bottom line is that it doesn’t resonate as strongly as the original did with the kids of 1996. With apologies to King James, Jordan’s movie still comes out on top because it’s a cherished childhood memory.
“Space Jam: A new Legacy” is playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.