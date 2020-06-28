Rev. Kay D and Ruth Cole are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on June 27. They were married on that date in 1960 in Pasadena, California, at Rees Memorial Pilgrim Church.
Many people here in The Valley know them as pastor and wife at Deer Flat Free Methodist Church for nearly 17 years in the ‘80s and ‘90s. They have returned here for retirement and to be near their many friends.
They will celebrate next month by having their three children (and spouses), six grandchildren (spouses included) and two great-grandsons return to their home in Caldwell for a grand get-together.