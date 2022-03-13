Rekows

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jerry and Liz (Stanczak) will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on March 18. The couple were married in Emmett on March 18, 1972. Both are retired from Boise Cascade.

They will be celebrating the event with a reception at the Willow Grove Event Center, 4131 W. Central Road in Emmett from 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday, March 18. No gifts please!

The event is being hosted by the couples children Lesley (Ryan) McMillan and Joe (Serena) Rekow and four grandchildren Boone, Bailey, Aspen and Finnley.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments