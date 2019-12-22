Loren Freeman Townley and Katherine Jane McDonald of Boise are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married on Dec. 27, 1969.
They are both retires. She worked as a substitute teacher for Meridian School District and he was a sergeant for the Ada County Sheriff department.
They have four daughters: Janey (Aaron) Backer of Boise; Katrina Gavie of Boise; Melinda (Ron) Hughes of Boise; and Rebekah Gittings of Meridian.
They also have 12 grandchildren.
There will be a drop-in celebration event for family and friends hosted by Loren and Kathy from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Townley Home: 11311 W. Peconic Drive in Boise.
“Please no gifts — just your presence!