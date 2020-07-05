On July 3, 1970, Jim Kalousek and Patricia Palmer were married at the First Methodist Church in Nampa.
They have two children, a daughter Debbie Regalado (Nampa) and a son Douglas Kalousek (Kuna). They have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Jim retired after 40 years working for Armour-Conagra. Patti retired after working 40 years in banking.
During their marriage they have taken lots of nice vacations. Last fall they went to New England Fall Foliage.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be a party.