Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On July 3, 1970, Jim Kalousek and Patricia Palmer were married at the First Methodist Church in Nampa.

They have two children, a daughter Debbie Regalado (Nampa) and a son Douglas Kalousek (Kuna). They have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Jim retired after 40 years working for Armour-Conagra. Patti retired after working 40 years in banking.

During their marriage they have taken lots of nice vacations. Last fall they went to New England Fall Foliage.

Due to COVID-19 there will not be a party.

Tags

Load comments