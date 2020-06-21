Jack and Peggy (Puschel) Cooke were married in the Bible Baptist Church at Castleford, Idaho, on June 20, 1950. They owned a small trucking company and enjoyed their honeymoon contracting to haul baled hay and other farm commodities. Peggy was our truck driver while Jack and his crew muscled up the cargo. There was no automation in those days. A year later Jack enlisted in the United States Air Force beginning his 22 year career there. Peggy and Jack lived in France, Thailand, Washington, Oregon and California.
Four children blessed their marriage: Jonathan, Jennifer, Sylvia and Robert. The Cooke’s enjoy a marvelous family relationship held together with love for one another and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Because of the current pandemic the date to celebrate the anniversary has been moved to October when the four children and their spouses have reserved a beach house at Oceanside, California, where the celebration will take place.