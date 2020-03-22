The children of Dennis and Linda (Warnick) Harlin are proud to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents. Dennis and Linda were married March 28, 1970 in Canoga Park, California.
They have six wonderful children and their spouses: Denise (Drew) Smith; Rhonda (Bret) Paulson; Dustin Harlin; Mandee (Garett) Kory; Tyson (Rachelle) Harlin; and Shanda (Derek) Houck; and 18 grandchildren.
They have lived in California, Utah and Idaho while they raised their children. Dennis was a draftsman for Litton Industries and Hecla Mining Company, owned four of his own businesses, and worked for Payless Shoes. Linda was an executive secretary for the Los Angeles Music Commission and Litton Industries before raising her family.
They love spending time with their family, gardening and yard work, and serving in their church.
They will have a small family celebration at a future date.