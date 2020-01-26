Paul and Wanda Jesenko of Nampa are celebrating 65 years of marriage.
They were married Jan. 31 at St. Paul’s Church in Nampa.
Both are farmers and ranchers, now retired.
Paul and Wanda worked hand-in-hand in the farming/ranching/dairy industries for 55+ years, all in the Homedale, Kuna and Melba areas before retiring and residing in Nampa.
They are still holding hands and dancing together after all their years of strenuous work.
They have seven daughters who worked along side of them until they started lives of their own.
They have been members of St. Hubert’s (Homedale), St. Joseph’s (Melba) and now St. Paul’s (Nampa) churches.
In their retirement years, Paul enjoys daily coffee hour at Dan’s Ferry Service, card playing, and golfing, while Wanda enjoys visiting and lunching with close friends and family.
Their children are: Vicky (Kelly) Kramer, Melba; Diana (Gerry) Nutt, Nampa; Theresa (Jeff) Keeney, North Dakota; Yvonne Hulet, Nampa; Christina (Mike) Huttash, Nampa; Susan (Jay) VanSchoiack, Nampa; and Paulette (Bob) Bozeman, Melba.
They have “numerous” grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at St. Paul’s Marist Hall, 510 W. Roosevelt in Nampa, hosted by their seven daughters.
All friends and relatives are welcome. Cards are welcome, too, but no presents, please.