The children of Gary and Naomi (Villines) Putman happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Gary and Naomi were married on Feb. 14, 1970 in Caldwell, Idaho, by Gail Davis.
They have been blessed with four children and their spouses: Charly (Andy); Amy (Keith); Summer (Brandon); and Jeremy (Constance). They are further blessed with their seven grandchildren: Logan, Riley, Danielle, Aubrey, Peyton, Emily, and Addison.
While raising their family, they primarily resided in Idaho. After serving as Canyon County Sheriff, Gary took a position as Chief of Police in St. Paul, Alaska, retiring in 2007. Naomi worked at Simplot for many years and retired as an executive assistant for the St. Paul city manager.
Following retirement they moved to their vacation property in Council. Family visits were spent sledding on sloped pasture, feeding the ducks and dipping feet in the ponds, and laughing while rocking on the porch and enjoying the view.
Gary and Naomi moved to Star in 2013, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Naomi enjoys study groups with friends and volunteering for their church. Gary enjoys time with his dog, Hoot. While Gary secretly tells each of his children they are his “favorite,” they all lovingly tease that Hoot holds that title.
The couple spent their 50th anniversary doing what they love best, being surrounded by their family and the laughter that always ensues. We appreciate the love, laughter and longevity that your marriage sets as an example for us all! We love you to the moon and back, Mom and Dad!