Perry Dunn and Eula Kreps Dunn of Homedale are celebrating 70 years of marriage. They were married on March 27, 1950 at the North Nampa Church of the Nazarene in Nampa.
Both now retired, Eula was the owner of D&M Custom Draperies for 35 years and was the show secretary for AQHA horse shows and the Idaho Quarter Horse Association horse show secretary. Perry worked in construction, specializing in stucco and plaster work, and was an officer for the Nampa Police department.
Their children are: Deloris Dunn Caruso of Nampa; Brenda Lair (James) of Homedale; and LaLani Dunn of Homedale.
Their grandchildren are: Jose Guerra (Kate) of Chubbuck; Rowdy Lair of Homedale; and Tanner Lair (Bonnie) of Homedale.
They have three great grandchildren: Ben, Wesley, and Jon Guerra of Filer.
Their children, Deloris Caruso, Brenda Lair and LaLani Dunn, will be hosting an Open House on March 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Mountain View Church of the Nazarene at 26515 Ustick Road in Wilder.
“Friends, relatives and associates please come and help us celebrate this wonderful occasion!”