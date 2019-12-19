Blaine and Hazel Brown of New Plymouth are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married on Nov. 29, 1969 in Payette, Idaho.
They are both retired.
Their children are: Steve (Payette); Annette (Emmett); James (Caldwell); Jerry (Salem, Oregon); Christy (Wilder), Paul (Fruitland), Holly (Boise) and David (Independence, Missouri).
They have 36 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration for friends and relatives hosted by their children at the New Plymouth Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28.