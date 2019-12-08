Donald and June (Rosselli) Hastriter of Kuna are celebrating 73 years of marriage. They were married on Dec. 14, 1946 in Yerington, Nevada.
Both now retired, June was a housewife and Donald worked at Amagamated Sugar and was a farmer.
Their children are: Johnny (Clarine), Roxanna (Gary), Linda, Susan (Reynold) Dawn, and Denise (Mike). They also have 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
There will be an anniversary celebration at their home with their kids. Donald was born in the house they are still living in. He was stationed at Hawthorne, Nevada when he and some buddies decided to go to a dance in Yerington. June, of course, was there also and when she spied this cute sailor, well, the rest is history.
Donald returned to the old homestead in Idaho with June by his side. They farmed for several years with their six kids. Donald went to work for Amalgamated Sugar and eventually retired from there. June was a farmers wife and we all know how hard that job was!
Their motto: “Life’s a journey, not a destination” and they lived that to the fullest. They had many many friends, Donald never met a stranger; they traveled far and wide, they had a good life.
“We’re very proud of and grateful for our folks, thanks for having my sisters and brother. Happy, happy Anniversary to you, we love you to the moon and back.” — Roxanne Geyer