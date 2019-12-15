Danny and Bonnie (Butler) Cagle of Caldwell are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
They were married on Sept. 5, 1969 at Golden Gate Baptist Church in Wilder.
Bonnie, now retired, worked as a nurse, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital, and as a preschool director / development at Greenleaf Friends Academy.
Danny, also retired was a coach and teacher at Wilder High School for 26 years.
Their children are: Jason (Beth) Cagle, Greenleaf; Justin (Cathy) Cagle, Caldwell; Jared (Melissa) Cagle, San Diego; Joy (Bobby) Truax, Caldwell.
They also have 11 grandchildren.
Their children are hosting an event celebrating their anniversary for family and friends. It will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 in the Fireside Room at the Greenleaf Friends Church.
“Please come and celebrate with us. We have known each other since the fifth grade. Time flies when you’re having fun — or not. We have had tons of fun and some not ... but through it all, we have been blessed beyond measure.”