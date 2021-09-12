We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Albert and Marilyn Kratzberg of Caldwell are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
They were married Sept. 14, 1956 at the Notus First Baptist Church in Notus, Idaho.
Both are now retired. Their children are: Glenda and Glenn Wade, San Diego, California; Craig and Eileen Kratzberg, Canyon Country, California; and Kevin and Tammy Kratzberg, Caldwell.
They have eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Melissa and Dominic Murphy, Portland, Oregon; Great grands: Lottie and Axel; Amy Wilson, San Diego; Daniel Wade, San Ramon, California; Andy and Mathilde Wade, France; great grand: Norah Kelsey and Carson Kraft, Caldwell; great grand: Emersyn; Josh Kratzberg, Caldwell; Chance Kratzberg and Carson Kratzberg, Canyon Country, California.
“Their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who live in Idaho, Oregon, California and France wish to honor our parents and grandparents for a life well lived. They have worked hard and dedicated their lives to their family and their church, and their community. They have been an amazing example of faith strength, love and generosity to all they have touched. We love you both so much! Happy Anniversary!”