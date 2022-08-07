Subscribe
Congratulations to Terry and Susan (Farrow) Maybon of Caldwell! They are celebrating their Golden Anniversary.
They were married August 25, 1972 at Meridian First Baptist Church
Both now retired, she was a Homemaker and worked for Vallivue School District and he was a Manager at Campbell Tractor Co.
Their children are: Renee (Jeff) Hale, Caldwell; Shannon (Terry) Tucker, Afton, Wyoming; Kyle (Rose) Maybon, Middleton; and Lindsay (Rodney) Steinmetz, Middleton.
They have 21 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15782 Farmway Road in Caldwell hosted by their children and grandchildren.
All friends and relatives who know Terry and Susie are welcome!
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.