Richard McIntyre and Linda McIntyre (Blessing) of Caldwell are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married on March 10, 1972 at Deer Flat Methodist Church.

Both now retire, she was a Farm Loan Program Technician at USDA Farm Service Agency and he was a farmer.

Their children are: Jeff and Lisa Baswell-Petaluma, California; and Kevin and Rebecca Fish-Caldwell; and Bryon McIntyre.

They have five grandchildren.

