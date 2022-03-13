Subscribe
Richard McIntyre and Linda McIntyre (Blessing) of Caldwell are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married on March 10, 1972 at Deer Flat Methodist Church.
Both now retire, she was a Farm Loan Program Technician at USDA Farm Service Agency and he was a farmer.
Their children are: Jeff and Lisa Baswell-Petaluma, California; and Kevin and Rebecca Fish-Caldwell; and Bryon McIntyre.
They have five grandchildren.
