Jim and Debbie (Bunn) Lough of Nampa are celebrating their Golden Anniversary.

They were married on March 30, 1972 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Idaho Falls.

Both are now retired.

Their children are: Christy (Jeff) Smith of Nampa; Adam (Malinda) Lough of Highland, Utah; and Ben Lough of Champaign, Illinois.

They have 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Instead of a gathering, Jim and Debbie will be celebrating with a trip to the Oregon Coast with all of their descendants this summer.

