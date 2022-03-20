Subscribe
Jim and Debbie (Bunn) Lough of Nampa are celebrating their Golden Anniversary.
They were married on March 30, 1972 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Idaho Falls.
Both are now retired.
Their children are: Christy (Jeff) Smith of Nampa; Adam (Malinda) Lough of Highland, Utah; and Ben Lough of Champaign, Illinois.
They have 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Instead of a gathering, Jim and Debbie will be celebrating with a trip to the Oregon Coast with all of their descendants this summer.
