Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dennis and Neva Boyd (Crowfoot) of Nampa are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

They were married on July 21, 1972 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Greeley, Colorado.

Their children are: Anthony Boyd (Marissa); Markus Boyd; Bridgett Borah (Clayton); and Jonathan Boyd (Megan).

They have 10 grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a drop-in celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. July 16 at 7 9th Ave North in Nampa.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments