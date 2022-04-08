...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MDT /7 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
associated with passage of a strong cold front.
* WHERE...Treasure Valley in Oregon and Idaho.
* WHEN...From 8 PM MDT /7 PM PDT/ this evening to 6 AM MDT /5 AM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around.
Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Mary Lou Limbago (Lezamiz) and Francisco (Cisco) Limbago are celebrating their golden anniversary this month.
They were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caldwell, Idaho on April 8, 1972.
Both Mary Lou and Cisco are retired public school teachers in Caldwell and Meridian, respectively. They now volunteer their time locally for less fortunate residents of Treasure Valley. They are both graduates of the College of Idaho. Cisco also continues to volunteer his time with the C of I women’s tennis team.
Cisco and Mary Lou have two children: Brandi Limbago, PhD, of Atlanta, GA, married to Doug Harman; and Dan Limbago of Fairfax, VA, married to Andrea Little Limbago, PhD. They have four grandchildren.