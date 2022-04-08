Support Local Journalism


Mary Lou Limbago (Lezamiz) and Francisco (Cisco) Limbago are celebrating their golden anniversary this month.

They were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caldwell, Idaho on April 8, 1972.

Both Mary Lou and Cisco are retired public school teachers in Caldwell and Meridian, respectively. They now volunteer their time locally for less fortunate residents of Treasure Valley. They are both graduates of the College of Idaho. Cisco also continues to volunteer his time with the C of I women’s tennis team.

Cisco and Mary Lou have two children: Brandi Limbago, PhD, of Atlanta, GA, married to Doug Harman; and Dan Limbago of Fairfax, VA, married to Andrea Little Limbago, PhD. They have four grandchildren.

