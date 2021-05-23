Wayne Russell and Rayona Willmore, of Nampa, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this May!
The couple is spending retirement together, Rayona from her work as a secretary and Wayne from his job as an insurance salesman.
Wayne and Rayona were married May 27, 1951 in Pocatello. They have four children: Kirk (Elaine) Russell of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Dale (Sara) Russell of Valley Center, California; Brad (Pam) Russell of Nampa and Jim (Pam) Russell of Rexburg. The family includes 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.