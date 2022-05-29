Subscribe
Stub and Sue Clarkson (Mentzer) of Boise are celebrating 65 years of marriage.
There will be a celebration on May 30, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Optimist Youth Sports Complex. Friends and family are invited.
