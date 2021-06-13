Dennis and Alice (Horton) Wasserburger are celebrating 25 years of marriage.
“Wow, we made it 25 years! We love each other, we still like each other and don’t know what we would do without each other. We were married in Nampa June 15, 1996.
“Our children are: Paul (deceased); Drew (April); and Erin. Our 11 wonderful grandchildren: Cyris, Casey, Candice and Caylee of Nampa; Ivyrois, Aibhlinn, Kian and Maisie of Oregon; Logan, Gabrial, and Aliya of Washington.”
Dennis is a realtor and really enjoys that. Alice is semi-retired and busy with homelife and grandchildren.