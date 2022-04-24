Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jack and Betha Foster (Goodwin) of Caldwell are celebrating 65 years of marriage.

They were married April 27, 1957 in Meridian, Idaho.

Jack was a farmer; both are now retired.

Their children include: Debbie Baldwin, husband Rod, Philomath, Oregon; Marcia Varone, husband Rich, Middleton; Dianne Foster, Caldwell; and Shane Foster, wife Kandi, Chubbock, Idaho.

They have 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

They are celebrating with their children but would enjoy sharing this occasion with family and friends by having a card celebration.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments