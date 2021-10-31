Happy anniversary, Floyd and Blanche! Oct 31, 2021 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Floyd and Blanche (Crichton) Uria of Nampa are celebrating 69 years of marriage. They were married in Homedale, Idaho on Nov. 2, 1952.Both now retired, Floyd was a Chevrolet partsman and Blanche was a cook at Nampa School District.Their children are: Tony and Cam Uria, Nampa; Dave and Sylvia Callsen, Caldwell; and Steve and Lori Uria, Boise.They have six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blanche Cam Uria Floyd Nampa Grandchild Steve Dave Recommended for you Load comments