Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Floyd and Blanche (Crichton) Uria of Nampa are celebrating 69 years of marriage. They were married in Homedale, Idaho on Nov. 2, 1952.

Both now retired, Floyd was a Chevrolet partsman and Blanche was a cook at Nampa School District.

Their children are: Tony and Cam Uria, Nampa; Dave and Sylvia Callsen, Caldwell; and

Steve and Lori Uria, Boise.

They have six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments