Corban and Camille Brent of Boise are celebrating 16 years of marriage. They were married on May 27, 2006 in Snohomish, Washington.

Camille is a paralegal and Corban is Commercial Manager, Mountain States.

Their children are: Elijah (14); Noah (6); and Asher (4).

