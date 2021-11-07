Support Local Journalism


Bill and Kathy (Frost) Ward are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Both now retired, she was a medical office assistant and he was a route salesman for Zee Medical (first aid supplies).

Their children are: Angie (Dave) Brown, Meridian, Idaho and Chris Ward, Las Vegas, Nevada.

They have two grandchildren: Jaycee, Mason McDaniel.

They were married on October 29, 1971 at Grace Lutheran Church, Caldwell Idaho.

No celebration is planned at this time because of COVID-19.

