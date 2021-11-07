Happy anniversary, Bill and Kathy Ward! Nov 7, 2021 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill and Kathy (Frost) Ward are celebrating 50 years of marriage.Both now retired, she was a medical office assistant and he was a route salesman for Zee Medical (first aid supplies).Their children are: Angie (Dave) Brown, Meridian, Idaho and Chris Ward, Las Vegas, Nevada. They have two grandchildren: Jaycee, Mason McDaniel.They were married on October 29, 1971 at Grace Lutheran Church, Caldwell Idaho.No celebration is planned at this time because of COVID-19. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kathy Ward Bill Commerce Mcdaniel Angie Chris Ward Meridian Idaho Recommended for you Load comments