Kenneth and Ila (Olsen) Frazier are celebrating 75 years of marriage.
They were married on June 17, 1945 in Payette at Ike’s mother’s home and spent their honeymoon fishing in McCall.
For their 70th anniversary, the couple renewed their vows at the Payette United Methodist Church.
They lived in Payette where they raised their son, Tom Frazier (Bothell, Washington) and daughter Peggy (Frazier) Millard (Eagle, Idaho.)
“Ila (Ike) was a South Dakota transplant to Payette, Idaho and Ken was a Fruitland, Idaho native who met Ike via his brother’s clandestine meeting with one of Ike’s friends. The two met and kindled a spark which resulted in a four-year courtship which was maintained by letter writing during World War II.
The courtship culminated in a wedding in Payette in 1945. They drove off in coupe with a cowbell ringing to honeymoon in McCall, Idaho. Ken then built their home with his uncle’s help in 1948 in Payette where they lived the next 71 years.
The couple recently relocated to Grace Independent Living in Boise.
Ken worked several jobs before being employed by the United States Postal Service where he worked his way to the position of Postmaster in Payette, retiring in 1983.
Ike worked at the County Department of Public Assistance, the Chamber of Commerce and then 25 years at Land Title in Payette, retiring in 1986.
They have cared for each other non-stop, while enjoying their friends and family during their marriage, which has grown from their two children to six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Their entire family is sending their love and pride of their 75 years together and their example of love and caring for each other, and look forward to when we can hug in person.”