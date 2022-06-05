627c69175a971.photo_1-jpeg.jpg

James E. “Gene” and Beverly Riley of Nampa are celebrating 75 years of marriage!

They were married June 6, 1947 in Nampa.

Both are retired.

Their children are: Steve (Threasa) Riley — Garrettsville, Ohio; Terry Riley, Nampa, Idaho; and Peggy (Rick) Yeager both deceased.

They have eight grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

A family celebration will be held.

