A very rare Anniversary indeed!
Gorge and Diane (Kikueye) met 75 years ago in Minneapolis, Minnesota and were married February 14th, 1946. Gorge had just returned from Europe where he was serving as a Corporal in the 442nd Infantry Regiment, and had begun his training in Military Intelligence. Diane, who had been placed at the Manzanar Internment Camp during WWII, had been released from the camp to work and started as a farm laborer in Utah. She continued working, moving first to New Jersey, and finally ended up in Minnesota.
After they were married, the couple returned to Payette, Idaho where Gorge continued farming and they started their family. They began their life together as a couple in New Plymouth, Idaho, farming 500 acres and raising 10 children. In 1974 they started a business, Karcher Sales and Service Center, in Nampa, Idaho. Today both the farm and business are run by several of their 10 children.
They have enjoyed their retirement visiting and traveling with family, and attending the graduation and marriage ceremonies of their 10 children, 16 grandchildren, and multiple great-grandchildren.
Congratulations Mom and Dad — we love you and are so proud to see you accomplish this milestone together!