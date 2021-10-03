Happy 70th, Herb and Kap Rueth! Oct 3, 2021 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Koplin Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Herb and Kap Rueth of Parma are celebrating 70 years of marriage.They were married on Oct. 3, 1951 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Loyal, Wisconsin. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Their children are: Chuck (Brenda) Rueth, Loyal, Wisconsin; Gerald Rueth, Parma, Idaho; Shelia (Randy) Keith, Parma, Idaho; Sharon Rueth, Cascade, Idaho; Randall Rueth, Parma, Idaho; Doug Rueth, Parma, Idaho; Fred Rueth, Parma, Idaho; Ray (Vickie) Rueth, Parma, Idaho; Norm (Jody) Rueth, Parma, Idaho; Shelby Hilliard (Clint Koplin) Parma, Idaho.They have 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Idaho Parma Herb Randall Rueth Kap Rueth Wisconsin Anthony Recommended for you Load comments