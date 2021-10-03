Support Local Journalism


Herb and Kap Rueth of Parma are celebrating 70 years of marriage.

They were married on Oct. 3, 1951 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Loyal, Wisconsin.

Their children are: Chuck (Brenda) Rueth, Loyal, Wisconsin; Gerald Rueth, Parma, Idaho; Shelia (Randy) Keith, Parma, Idaho; Sharon Rueth, Cascade, Idaho; Randall Rueth, Parma, Idaho; Doug Rueth, Parma, Idaho; Fred Rueth, Parma, Idaho; Ray (Vickie) Rueth, Parma, Idaho; Norm (Jody) Rueth, Parma, Idaho; Shelby Hilliard (Clint Koplin) Parma, Idaho.

They have 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

