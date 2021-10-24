Happy 70th anniversary to the Lowders! Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Orden Dee Lowder & Delores M. Foster Lowder of Caldwell are celebrating 70 years of marriage.They were married on Oct. 23, 1951 at the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.Both are now retires. Their children are: Russell Dee Lowder; Cameron Gene Lowder; JoAnn Vernes; Elizabeth Sowble; Sharlene Reid; John Lloyd Lowder; and David Kendrick Lowder.They have 18 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grandchild Worship Sharlene Reid Joann Vernes Elizabeth Sowble John Lloyd Lowder Cameron Gene Lowder David Kendrick Lowder Recommended for you Load comments