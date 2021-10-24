Support Local Journalism


Orden Dee Lowder & Delores M. Foster Lowder of Caldwell are celebrating 70 years of marriage.

They were married on Oct. 23, 1951 at the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Both are now retires.

Their children are: Russell Dee Lowder; Cameron Gene Lowder; JoAnn Vernes; Elizabeth Sowble; Sharlene Reid; John Lloyd Lowder; and David Kendrick Lowder.

They have 18 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren.

