Jack and Gladys (Liliestedt) Weller are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Monday.
The Family of Jack and Gladys Weller congratulate them on their 70th Anniversary! The Wellers were married on December 23, 1950 in Jamestown, New York. They are the parents of Judi (Dan) Bevins, Susan Green, and Jerry (Judy) Weller. They have nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
‘We are very grateful for their example of Family Love and are grateful to have them in our lives.’
Gladys Weller, now retired, worked as an administrative secretary at Northwest Nazarene University. Jack Weller, also retired, served as a Nazarene Pastor.