Floyd and Blanche (Crichton) Uria of Nampa are celebrating 70 years of marriage. They were married on Nov. 2, 1952 in Homedale, Idaho.
Both now retired, she was a cook at Nampa School District and he worked as a Chevrolet Partsman.
They have three children, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Floyd and Blanche have lived in Nampa most of their married lives. Their kids, grandkids and great grandkids are so blessed to have both of them in their lives. We wish them a Happy 70th Anniversary.
