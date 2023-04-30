Subscribe
Ron and Kay (Howard) Robinson, of Boise, were married May 3, 1953, in Grand Junction, Colorado.
They met in 1941 in the third grade. Ron has been a pilot all his life; Kay took flight lessons so she could land their personal plane in an emergency.
Their children are Debra Robinson (Larry Snyders) and Cheryl Robinson of Boise, and Nancy Coleman.
