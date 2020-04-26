Don and Shirley (Swan) Gibbens of Caldwell are celebrating 70 years of marriage.
They were married May 6, 1950 in Marsing.
Both now retired, Shirley worked as a Cascade librarian and Don worked for the U.S. Forest Service.
They have two children, Peggy and Steve Underhill, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a “drive-by-and-honk” celebration for friends and family on Friday, May 2 between 2 and 4 p.m. at 14634 Hensen Dr. in Nampa.
“Due to the current circumstances, we ask that you drive by and honk to help Don and Shirley celebrate this monumental occasion. Please no gifts but cards can be sent to their home address: 612 W. Logan St., Apt. 5, Caldwell, ID, 83605.