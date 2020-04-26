LeRoy and Bonnie Ryska, of Givens Hot Springs, Idaho, are celebrating 65 years of marriage.
They were married on April 30, 1955 in Boise.
The couple have four children: Jim (Teresa) Ryska of Homedale; Brenda (Alan) Lish of McCammon; Tony (Priscilla) of Nampa; and their late daughter Pamela (Jay) Hall of Opline.
They have 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and six more due this summer/fall.
Due to the current state-wide stay-at-home order, the celebration has been halted. If you wish to send well wishes by mail to LeRoy and Bonnie the address is: 9510 Jaca Lane, Givens Hot Springs, ID 83642.