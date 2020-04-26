Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


LeRoy and Bonnie Ryska, of Givens Hot Springs, Idaho, are celebrating 65 years of marriage.

They were married on April 30, 1955 in Boise.

The couple have four children: Jim (Teresa) Ryska of Homedale; Brenda (Alan) Lish of McCammon; Tony (Priscilla) of Nampa; and their late daughter Pamela (Jay) Hall of Opline.

They have 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and six more due this summer/fall.

Due to the current state-wide stay-at-home order, the celebration has been halted. If you wish to send well wishes by mail to LeRoy and Bonnie the address is: 9510 Jaca Lane, Givens Hot Springs, ID 83642.

Tags

Load comments