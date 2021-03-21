George and Margaret Thomas, of Caldwell, are celebrating 61 years of marriage this March.
George Thomas and Margaret Chapman were married March 19, 1960 in Providence, Rhode Island. Their children are George and Pam Thomas of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Bill Thomas and Wendy Dickey of Shawnee, Kansas.
Margaret is now retired from her role as laundry supervisor for Caldwell’s Cascade Care Center, and George is also retired from serving in the Air Force and Idaho Crop Improvement. George and Margaret also have two grandchildren.