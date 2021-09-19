Support Local Journalism


Ed Reams and Ann Workman-Reams of Nampa are celebrating their 60th anniversary. They were married in Denver, Colorado on Sept. 1‘6, 1961.

Both now retired, she was a secretary and public library clerk and he was in banking and finance.

Their children are: Joel Reams, and Christine Reams-Saunders, both of Nampa. They also have two grandchildren.

