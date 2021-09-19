Happy 60th Ed Reams and Ann Workman-Reams Sep 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ed Reams and Ann Workman-Reams of Nampa are celebrating their 60th anniversary. They were married in Denver, Colorado on Sept. 1‘6, 1961.Both now retired, she was a secretary and public library clerk and he was in banking and finance. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Their children are: Joel Reams, and Christine Reams-Saunders, both of Nampa. They also have two grandchildren. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Occupation Christine Reams-saunders Ann Workman-reams Ed Reams Nampa Address Finance Joel Reams Ann Workman Anniversary Clerk Recommended for you Load comments