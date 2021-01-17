Happy 60th anniversary to Jim and Christine Borton Jan 17, 2021 46 sec ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Christine and Jim Borton pose for a photo. They celebrated 60 years of marriage Dec. 31. Submitted photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim and Christine Borton, of Meridian, celebrated 60 years of marriage last month, having been married Dec. 31, 1960 in California. Both are now retired. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jim Christine Borton Load comments