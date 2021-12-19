Happy 60th anniversary, Roy and Donna Dahl! Dec 19, 2021 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roy and Donna (Darling) Dahl of Meridian are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.They were married Dec, 22, 1961 at First Christian Church in Coeur d’Alene. Their children are: Melanie, Brian, Eric and Angie.They have eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dahl Donna Roy Grandchild Angie Wedding Anniversary Melanie Recommended for you Load comments