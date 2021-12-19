61b7462e7acdc.photo_1-jpg.jpg

Roy and Donna (Darling) Dahl of Meridian are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

They were married Dec, 22, 1961 at First Christian Church in Coeur d’Alene.

Their children are: Melanie, Brian, Eric and Angie.

They have eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

